Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $163.46

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$163.46 and last traded at C$163.46, with a volume of 77274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$162.98.

RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$159.50 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$162.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group set a C$165.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$161.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$152.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$143.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$234.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.95 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.27 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.8601286 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 50.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 12,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.46, for a total transaction of C$1,721,604.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at C$33,243.81. In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 54,354 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.15, for a total value of C$7,889,646.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,628.83. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 12,170 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.46, for a total transaction of C$1,721,604.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at C$33,243.81. Insiders have sold a total of 86,524 shares of company stock worth $12,431,091 over the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

