Richard Scott Blackley Sells 68,978 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 68,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,240,914.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 884,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,906,991.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Oscar Health Price Performance

Shares of Oscar Health stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,344. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.61. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,071,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 35,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oscar Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSCR

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.