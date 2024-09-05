Richard Scott Blackley Sells 68,978 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 68,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,240,914.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 884,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,906,991.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Oscar Health stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,344. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.61. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oscar Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.
