Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

RF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.51.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:RF opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

