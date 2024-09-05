Range Financial Group LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,249 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.2% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Verizon Communications Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $41.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $174.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.
About Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
