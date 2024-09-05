Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.44.

Shares of Quebecor stock traded up C$0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$33.83. 220,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.16. Quebecor has a 1-year low of C$27.25 and a 1-year high of C$33.97.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

