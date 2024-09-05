Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.44.
About Quebecor
Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.
