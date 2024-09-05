QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Increased by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,967 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,391 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 13.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,185 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 9,985 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.75. 1,768,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,248,729. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $181.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

