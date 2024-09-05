Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires 778 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,608,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,314,000 after acquiring an additional 487,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,123,000 after buying an additional 2,445,827 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,224,000 after buying an additional 1,566,392 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,356,000 after buying an additional 73,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,837,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,804,000 after buying an additional 348,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR opened at $63.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $151.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.02.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.38). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.22.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

