Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Pyxis Tankers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 75.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PXSAP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.