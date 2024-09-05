Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 450 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18,786.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 106,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 106,144 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 824.6% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 15,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 216,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,266,000 after buying an additional 20,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.04.

LOW opened at $245.45 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

