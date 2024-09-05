Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Up 0.1%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.71 and last traded at $47.43. Approximately 605,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,923,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.80. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $6,176,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,232,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $6,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,232,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,995 shares of company stock worth $19,175,193 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,946,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,406,000 after buying an additional 98,453 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

