Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 822,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 193,369 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.09% of Prologis worth $92,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,749,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,229 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 182,067.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,364,799,000 after buying an additional 48,850,448 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,621,000 after buying an additional 365,904 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,642,997,000 after acquiring an additional 123,902 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.31. 372,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611,373. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $117.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

