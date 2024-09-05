Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Director Jody R. Davids Sells 13,600 Shares of Stock

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) Director Jody R. Davids sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $278,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,932 shares in the company, valued at $285,327.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of PINC opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.88 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is 131.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Premier from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on Premier

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 711.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 163,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 142,907 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,615,000 after buying an additional 129,813 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Premier by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 117,242 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Premier by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Premier by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 532,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,916,000 after buying an additional 126,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

(Get Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.