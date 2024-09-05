Praemium Limited (ASX:PPS) to Issue $0.01 Final Dividend

Praemium Limited (ASX:PPS – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Praemium Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
Praemium Company Profile
