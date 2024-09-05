Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

PTLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Portillo’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 1,493.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PTLO stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47. Portillo’s has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $873.45 million, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.77.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $181.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Portillo’s will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

