Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PHT traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $7.91. 51,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,883. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $7.91.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

