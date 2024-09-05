Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PHT traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $7.91. 51,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,883. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $7.91.
About Pioneer High Income Fund
