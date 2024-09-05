Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HNW traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.27. 27,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,616. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $12.54.
About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
