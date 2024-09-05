Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Hits New 12-Month High at $94.50

Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.50 and last traded at $94.34, with a volume of 28779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.20.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.68 and its 200 day moving average is $91.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pimco Total Return ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 75.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

