PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $98.93

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.93 and last traded at $98.93, with a volume of 34892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.51.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.88 and a 200-day moving average of $95.63.

Get PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 32,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,414.8% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $855,000. Finally, Kickstand Ventures LLC. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.