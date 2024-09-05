PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1133 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of NYSE PDX traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 149,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,373. PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $16.84 and a 12-month high of $23.59.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 71,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $1,651,588.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,534,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,908,816.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 159,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,775 over the last ninety days.

