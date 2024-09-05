PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.9% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock remained flat at $9.58 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 82,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,532. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.