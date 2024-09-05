Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS) Insider Kathleen Conlon Acquires 30,000 Shares

Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS – Get Free Report) insider Kathleen Conlon purchased 30,000 shares of Pilbara Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.86 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$85,800.00 ($58,367.35).
Pilbara Minerals Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13.
Pilbara Minerals Company Profile
