Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.03 and last traded at $23.15. 183,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 462,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.54.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,820 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $43,206.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,655.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 2,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $62,768.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,219,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,947,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $43,206.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,655.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,337 shares of company stock valued at $736,750 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,148,000 after buying an additional 194,035 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,941,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after acquiring an additional 716,374 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Phreesia by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 752,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after acquiring an additional 224,950 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

