Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Trading Down 8.5%

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

