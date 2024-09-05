Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Up 5.8%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 619,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,590,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.36.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WOOF

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 6.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $966.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 117,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 67,007 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 119,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 91,164 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31,733 shares during the last quarter.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.