PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.7% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $2,686,139,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,065 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PepsiCo by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,421,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,644,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,413,000 after acquiring an additional 375,963 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,869,000 after acquiring an additional 693,873 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.55. 308,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,436,651. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $245.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

