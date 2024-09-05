PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

PennantPark Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years. PennantPark Investment has a payout ratio of 107.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.3%.

PennantPark Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:PNNT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,159. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $453.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennantPark Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

