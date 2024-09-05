Pax Dollar Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $107.27 million and $9.51 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000776 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 106,940,788 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

