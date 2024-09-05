Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Trading Down 6.4%

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 28,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 623,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNA shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Paragon 28 from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Paragon 28

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $595.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $61.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.08 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNA. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,916 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 29.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,818,000 after acquiring an additional 273,077 shares during the period. MVM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth about $134,879,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth about $5,824,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,351,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paragon 28

(Get Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.