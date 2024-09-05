Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAAS. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

NYSE PAAS opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $686.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.96%.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 943.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 76.9% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 31.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.