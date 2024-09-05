Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Down 1.2%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $340.59 and last traded at $341.99. 375,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,332,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $346.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.08.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $110.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.46.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total transaction of $3,484,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,359.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,572 shares of company stock worth $111,126,265. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 944 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.