PAID Network Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $14.34 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last week, PAID Network has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One PAID Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $14.34 million and $63,257.43 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s total supply is 590,840,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 306,954,573 tokens. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

PAID Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 590,840,400 with 306,954,572.58 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.04408922 USD and is down -6.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $21,345.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

