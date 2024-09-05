Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC Makes New $30.87 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 301,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,865,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,103,000 after buying an additional 2,783,580 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,742,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,067 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 320.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,638,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,909 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,074,000 after purchasing an additional 973,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,661,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,285,000 after purchasing an additional 965,407 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.49. 414,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.76. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

