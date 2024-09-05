Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.01% from the company’s current price.

OXM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.60.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,141. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.64. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $82.33 and a one year high of $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.81 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.78%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,752,421.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,262.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

