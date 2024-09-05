Ordinals (ORDI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $650.75 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Ordinals has a market cap of $650.75 million and $169.50 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ordinals has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for approximately $30.99 or 0.00053279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 30.87203107 USD and is down -4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $197,775,557.54 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

