Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $195.53 and last traded at $195.56. 67,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 535,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.22.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.07.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total transaction of $264,231.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 118.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 232.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 675.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 32.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

