Oasis Network (ROSE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.52 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0528 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $373.32 million and approximately $8.52 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,416.72 or 0.04222139 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00038053 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00011098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00013087 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.05222745 USD and is down -5.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $8,661,651.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

