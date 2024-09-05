Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 133,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,925. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $16.73.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

