Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE NAZ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 56,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,831. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $11.82.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

