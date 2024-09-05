Numeraire Market Capitalization Tops $99.39 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for approximately $13.57 or 0.00023716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $99.39 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,715,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,321,756 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai.

Numeraire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

