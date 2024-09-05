Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Receives $13.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.43.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NU. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upped their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NU by 1,157.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,965,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 92,015,719 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in NU by 47.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 169,450,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,540,000 after purchasing an additional 54,681,625 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NU by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,888,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of NU by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 175,197,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,403,000 after acquiring an additional 30,002,685 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,534,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NU opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.13. NU has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NU will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

