Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Down 10.2%

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) was down 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $200.40 and last traded at $200.79. 94,647 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 182,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on Nova from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Nova from $223.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nova in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.25 and a 200-day moving average of $200.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $156.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.12 million. Nova had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nova by 5.0% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Nova by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Nova by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

