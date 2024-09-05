Nottingham Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,846,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,568,777. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $302.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.