Nottingham Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $355.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,872. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $382.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

