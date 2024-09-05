Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,578 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,515,000 after buying an additional 679,010 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,295,000 after buying an additional 612,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after buying an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 79.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 898,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,121,000 after acquiring an additional 398,116 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.76. The stock had a trading volume of 300,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,779. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $196.24. The company has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.74.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

