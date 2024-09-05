Notcoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $758.86 Million (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. Notcoin has a market capitalization of $758.86 million and $110.18 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Notcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Notcoin has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Notcoin Profile

Notcoin launched on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,474,435,117 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,474,435,116 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,474,435,116.7729. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00734243 USD and is down -4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $121,197,491.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

