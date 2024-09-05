NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2024

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOKFree Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $26.15 on Monday. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.76.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

