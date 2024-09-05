NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $26.15 on Monday. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.