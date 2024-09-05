Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Trading Down 14.3%

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 123,847 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 93,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Northern Graphite Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Northern Graphite Company Profile

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

