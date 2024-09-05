Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.32

Shares of Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.32 and last traded at $35.83, with a volume of 19275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.32.

Nomura Research Institute Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 21.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies.

