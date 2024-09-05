NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 1.7%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.11. 20,508,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 50,904,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.68.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NIO
NIO Price Performance
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
