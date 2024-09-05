NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 1.7%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.11. 20,508,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 50,904,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

NIO Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

