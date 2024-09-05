Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases 164 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $876,000. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,350,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,565,877. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.20. The stock has a market cap of $301.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

